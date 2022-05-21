Ukraine’s Zelenskiy wants formal agreement with Russia on reparations

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy proposed a formal agreement with Ukraine’s allies on Friday to get Russian reimbursement for the damage its forces did during the war.

According to Zelenskiy, Russia is attempting to damage as much of Ukraine’s infrastructure as possible, and such an agreement would demonstrate to nations considering aggressive measures that they would have to pay for their activities.

‘We ask partner countries to sign a multilateral agreement and establish a system to ensure that everyone who has suffered as a result of Russian activities receives compensation for all damages incurred,’ he said in a video speech.

According to Zelenskiy, such a pact would result in the confiscation of Russian funds and property in signatory countries. They’d be routed to a special compensation fund after that.

“That would be reasonable. And Russia will bear the weight of every missile, bomb, and shell it has launched at us “He stated.

Canada announced last month that it would amend its sanctions law to allow seized and sanctioned foreign assets to be redistributed as compensation to victims or to aid in the reconstruction of a foreign state after a war.