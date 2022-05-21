Vistara launches new domestic flight services

Mumbai: Vistara, a joint venture of Tata Group and Singapore Airlines announced new domestic flight services. The air carrier will operate daily flights connecting Mumbai and Coimbatore from May 27, 2022. It will also operate two flights per week connecting Bengaluru and Coimbatore from June 3, 2022.

Vistara will start daily direct flights connecting Delhi and Coimbatore from today. The daily flight UK0533 from Delhi to Coimbatore starts on 20 May along with flight UK0534 which will cover the route from Coimbatore to Delhi. Moving on the, flight number UK0521 will start on the Mumbai – Coimbatore route on May 27, while flight UK0522 will make the return trip between the two cities.

In addition, there will be four flights connecting Bengaluru with Coimbatore, namely UK0511, UK0512, UK0513 and UK0514.