‘Wonderful father’; Rahul’s post on On Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary

Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, paid tribute to his father, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, on Saturday, recalling him as a visionary leader and a wonderful father whom he misses. ‘India is an old country but a young nation,’ Rahul Gandhi posted beside a video of Rajiv Gandhi’s speech: ‘India is an old country but a young nation. And like the young everywhere, we are impatient. I am young and I too have a dream. I dream of India strong, independent, self-reliant and in the forefront and the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind. I am committed to realising that dream through dedication, hard work and the collective determination of our people.’

‘This is what really helped my father. I could see this process taking place where he would go and meet people, get into their details, understand their details. And look at the big picture,’ In the tribute video, Rahul Gandhi adds.

‘Rajiv ji had a vision for 21st century India. He had a vision for telecommunications, for panchayati raj, for bringing women to the forefront of politics. He had big dreams and the Congress party helped turn his dreams for India into reality. He empowered the people, the poor, and gave them a say in the government’; Rahul Gandhi’s old speech was embedded in the video.

‘He was a compassionate & kind man, and a wonderful father to me and Priyanka, who taught us the value of forgiveness and empathy. I dearly miss him and fondly remember the time we spent together,’ Rahul Gandhi sent out a tweet.