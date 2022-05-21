‘World Cultural Diversity Day’: Bridging cultural splits for peace, stability, and conflict avoidance

Conflicts are raging in many regions of the world as a result of cultural differences. Today, more than ever, it is critical to safeguard the diversity of cultural manifestations. With this in mind, every year on May 20th, the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is commemorated. This day celebrates the diversity of the world’s cultures as well as the critical role of intercultural conversation in promoting peace and long-term development.

Why cultural diversity is important?

According to the United Nations, 75% of the world’s major wars include a cultural component. As a result, there is an urgent need to bridge the ethnic divide in order to guarantee peace, stability, and growth. Cultural variety functions as a driving factor in both economic and social growth. This day also assists us in leading a fruitful intellectual, emotional, moral, and spiritual life. Thus, cultural variety is an advantage that contributes to poverty reduction and sustainable development. Acceptance and appreciation of cultural nuances are also beneficial to intercultural conversation.



History

In 2021, UNESCO, which would organize the day’s commemoration, adopted the Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity. The following year, in December 2022, the United Nations General Assembly recognized May 21 to be the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development in Resolution 57/249. This day gives a chance to enhance knowledge of cultural diversity values. It also promotes the four aims of the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions, which was approved on October 20, 2005. These are the four objectives:

1. Encourage the development of a long-term cultural governance mechanism.

2. Achieve a balanced flow of cultural commodities and services while increasing the mobility of artists and cultural workers.

3. Incorporate culture into frameworks for sustainable development.

4. Promote human rights and basic liberties.