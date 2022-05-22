4 more died in Assam floods; over 6.5 lakh people affected

The death toll in Assam has risen to 18, while floodwaters have reached new places, bringing the total number of districts affected to 31, according to a government bulletin issued on Saturday. The number of people affected by the disaster, however, has fallen somewhat from 7,11,905 to 6,80,118, according to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA).

According to the ASDMA bulletin, Nagaon was the worst-affected district, with 3.39 lakh people effected, followed by Cachar (1.77 lakh) and Hojai (70,233). A total of 74,907 flood victims have taken shelter in 282 relief camps, with another 214 relief distribution centres open. Army, paramilitary forces, the NDRF, the SDRF, trained volunteers, and other agencies continued to help in rescue and relief efforts.

According to a Northeast Frontier Railway release, 11 pairs of trains were cancelled and five pairs of trains were short terminated or short originated due to waterlogging and landslides at various sites in the Lumding-Badarpur hill stretch. The ASDMA bulletin stated that damage to embankments, roads, bridges, houses, and other infrastructure was continued to be reported from all parts of the affected areas.