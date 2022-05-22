7 Amazing Facts About Shiva Linga You May Not Know; Sadhguru

1. Shivalinga is often misquoted.

A glimpse at the rounded, elliptical, an-iconic picture of Shiva Lingam situated on a circular foundation (known as Peedam) present in all Shiva temples’ Sanctum Sanctorum (Garbhagraha) has given birth to different interpretations, without comprehending the scientific facts uncovered by the ancient Hindu sages. Worshipping Shiva Lingam as Lord Shiva’s sacred emblem has been practiced since time immemorial.

2. Shivalinga is much more than a Hindu myth.

The Romans, who introduced Shiva Lingam worship to Europe, referred to the Lingam as ‘Prayapas’. The statues of Shiva Lingams were discovered during archaeological excavations in Babylon, an ancient Mesopotamian metropolis. Furthermore, archaeological discoveries at Harappa-Mohanjo-daro, which yielded several Shiva Lingam sculptures, revealed the presence of a highly advanced culture long before the Ariyans’ invasion.

3. Shivalinga’s three parts

Shiva Lingam is divided into three segments. The four-sided bottom portion remains underneath, while the eight-sided middle portion is placed on a pedestal. The top section is spherical and is highly venerated. The height of the circle is one-third its circumference. Brahma is at the bottom, Vishnu is in the center, and Shiva is on top. The pedestal has a tube that drains water.

4. The Science of Shivalinga

Shiva Lingam reflects the whole of the Cosmos, which is portrayed as a Cosmic Egg. A quick glance at the picture of Shiva Lingam reveals a pillar with three markings and a Disc beneath it, as well as a coiling cobra snake that wraps around the Pillar and flashes its teeth above the pillar.

5. The different meanings of Shivalinga

The linga’s base is known as ‘Peetham,’ and the Coiled Cobra snake signifies the ‘Kundalini’ shakti, or feminine principle of divinity, to which we refer as Mother Goddess. Three rows on the pillar depict the divinities Brahma, Vishnu, and Mahesh. When un-manifest energy begins to emerge, the Linga is always the first shape to appear. Linga refers to the shape. Linga is the name of a perfectly ellipsoid.

6. It has nothing to do with the male organ.

Lingas are ‘main marks’ or ‘characteristics’ of anything in Sanskrit. It is not, as some assume, a synonym for the male sexual organ. Linga denotes what is notable and decisive. In this perspective, the male sexual organ might be considered to be the defining feature or linga of a man on a physical level. However, linga can have a quite different connotation in other circumstances.

7. Unmarried woman does not worship Shivalinga

The concept that unmarried women are not permitted near the Shivlinga is based on the belief that Lord Shiva engages in the purest and austere type of meditation, free of all spiritual or carnal distractions. Because the locations for these meditations were supposed to be incredibly isolated and sacred, practically unreachable to humans, no man, let alone woman, was expected to be present.