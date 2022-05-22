‘Common man will be truly relieved only when…’: Maharashtra CM attacks Centre

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the Central Excise Duty on fuel and diesel should be decreased further after the Centre slashed them by Rs 8 per litre and Rs 6 per litre on Saturday.

Thackeray said in a statement that the central government increased excise tax on fuel by Rs 18.42 per litre two months ago, but that it has now been cut by Rs 8. He noted that the excise tax on diesel had been raised by Rs 18.24 and has now been decreased by Rs 6.

Noting this, the Chief Minister stated that it is not proper for the BJP-led administration to raise prices dramatically before supposedly lowering them.

In a letter to his erstwhile ally, Thackeray said that the excise tax cut of six to seven years ago would bring significant help to the country’s citizens.

Meanwhile, after taking into consideration the impact on other levies, today’s excise tax drop will result in a reduction of Rs 9.5 per litre on petrol and Rs 7 per litre on diesel.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that the people are his government’s first concern. Modi tweeted, ‘It is always people first for us! Today’s decisions, especially the one relating to a significant drop in petrol and diesel prices will positively impact various sectors, provide relief to our citizens and further ‘Ease of Living”.