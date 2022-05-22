DEFY launches new earbuds ‘Gravity Pro’ in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: India based audio accessory brand DEFY has launched new earbuds Gravity Pro. The brand is owned by popular Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa. The earbuds are available on Flipkart at a price of Rs 1,399. It is offered in blue and black matte finish and white glossy finish variants.

Also Read: BMW launches M 1000 RR 50-anniversary special edition

The earbuds comes with 13mm drivers and it packs 4mic ENC to provide better call quality to users. The Gravity Pro earbuds come with Bluetooth version 5.3 for quick connectivity. Company claims that the gadget will provide a playback time of 25 hours.