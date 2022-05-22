Earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hits Japan, no Tsunami warning issued

Tokyo: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Fukushima and other prefectures in Japan’s east and northeast on Sunday. The Japanese Meteorological Agency, updated that the depth of the earthquake was at about 30 kilometers in the Pacific off Ibaraki Prefecture. There were no immediate reports of any causality, injury or damage to property. No Tsunami warning was issued.

The earthquake registered a lower 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale to 7 in the city of Iwaki in Fukushima. In some other parts of Fukushima it registered 4 and 3 in the neighbouring prefectures of Miyagi, Yamagata, Ibaraki, and Niigata.

Also Read: Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Philippines

Japan tops the list of the earthquake prone areas in the world. The island nation witnesses’ regular earthquakes as it is situated on the ‘Pacific Ring of fire’. As per studies, the country reports more than 1500 earthquakes a year. The island nation was devastated by 9.0 earthquake and tsunami in March 2011. It caused nuclear plant meltdowns in the country.