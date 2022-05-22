European country eases entry rules

Madrid: Spain has eased Covid-19 entry rules for unvaccinated tourists from outside the European Union (EU). The decision was taken to boost the tourism sector.

from outside of the EU will also be allowed to enter Spain with a negative Covid test result. PCR tests must be carried out in the 72 hours prior to departure to Spain or an antigen test 24 hours prior to departure. Children under the age of 12 are exempt from submitting any type of certificate.

At present, passengers coming from non-European Union countries must provide proof of vaccination or proof of recovery from Covid-19 to enter Spain.

Tourism is one of the main source of revenue of Spain. Spain is the world’s second most visited country before the Covid-19 pandemic. More than 83.5 million foreign tourists visited the country in 2019. In 2020, it was only 19 million and 31.1 million in 2021.