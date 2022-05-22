Famous playback singer Sangeetha Sajith passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Playback singer Sangeetha Sajith passed away at her sister’s house, on Sunday. The 46-year-old, who has sung around 200 songs in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada films, has been suffering from kidney-related ailments and was under treatment. However, her conditioned worsened and she died around 3:00 AM on Sunday. The funeral is slated to happen at 3 PM today at Saanthi Kavadam crematorium, Thycaud.

She had expertise in Carnatic music and made her debut through Tamil film Naalaiya Theerp. Her song ‘Thanneerai Kathalikkum’ in the Tamil film Mr Romeo, composed by AR Rahman was a big hit. During a rendition, former Tamil Nadu CM J Jayalalithaa had gifted her 10 sovereign gold chain she was wearing, as an honour.

The songs in Malayalam films,‘Alare Govinda’ of Kakkuyil, ‘Ambilipoovattam’ in Enn Swantham Janakykutty and ‘Dhum Dhum Dhum Dhureyetho’ are some of her popular hits. She has done many stage shows too, both in India and abroad. Her last song in Malayalam was the theme song of the movie Kuruthi.