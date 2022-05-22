FDA approves underwear that protects against STIs

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved underwear that protects from Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI). FDA claimed that ‘ultrathin panties’ are effective in protecting against STI that can be transmitted from the vagina or anus during oral sex. FDA said that the new special ultrathin panties are effective in preventing sexually transmitted diseases during oral sex.

The underwear’s are available as bikinis or shorties. They are manufactured by Lorals, a US based company. They are made of vanilla-flavored latex about as thin as condom material and form a seal on the inside of the thigh to keep fluids in. Although these inners are effective against STDs, the FDA warns that they are not a contraceptive and cannot be used to prevent pregnancy.

Also Read: These are the health benefits of ‘Kiss’

The only product previously authorized for protection during oral sex was a dental dam — a thin, rectangular sheet of latex (or sometimes polyurethane) that typically must be held in place with one’s hands to form a barrier between the mouth and genitals.

AS per U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, infections such as herpes, gonorrhea and syphilis can be transmitted through oral sex.