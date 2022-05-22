Gulf country bans citizens from traveling to 16 countries including India

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) in Saudi Arabia has announced new travel ban for Saudi Arabian citizens. Saudi Arabian citizens have been banned from traveling to 16 countries. The decision was taken considering the Covid-19 situation in these countries.

The list of countries includes Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, India, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus and Venezuela.

Also Read: European country eases entry rules

The authority also updated that the validity of the passport of Saudi citizens who want to travel to non-Arab countries must be more than six months. The validity of passports must be more than three months for travelling to Arab countries . For travelling to Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries the validity of Saudi national ID card must be more than three months. The soft copy of the national ID on Absher and Tawakkalna applications is not sufficient for travel to GCC states.

The original ID card and family registry must be produced for the travel in addition to a document of proof of dependents inside the Kingdom whose holders are unable to travel to the Gulf countries.

Only Saudi citizens who had received three doses of Covid-19 vaccines or do not have passed three months after taking the second dose of the vaccine will be allowed to travel. Children under the age groups of 16 and 12 are required two doses of the vaccine. People who have been given exception on medical grounds as per the status on the Tawakkalna application are exempted from this.