How often should you replace your toothbrush?

Almost everyone in the world double-checks the expiration date of any item before purchasing it, especially food. The expiry date is the date after which the product is no longer useable. It is dangerous to consume it beyond this date. We examine not just the expiration date, but also the production date and the storage conditions of the goods. Have you ever looked at the expiration date on the toothbrush that we use every day to brush our teeth?

We frequently get a toothbrush and use it until the bristles are entirely worn out. We may also get one if we forget our toothbrush at home while travelling. Experts recommend that we replace our toothbrushes on a regular basis before they wear out.

A toothbrush should be replaced every three months, according to experts at Furumoto Dentistry, Dental Bar in California. The life cycle of your toothbrush is 3 to 4 months once you open it and start using it. Cleaning your teeth with the toothbrush after that is a waste of time.

As per experts, there are several drawbacks to using an expired toothbrush. If you have been brushing your teeth with the same brush for more than four months, it means:

*Cleaning your teeth with a brush that has too many germs on it is ineffective.

*That toothbrush is no longer effective in removing plaque from your teeth.

*Since your brush cannot remove the plaque, you will have poor breath.

Your toothbrush is also sending you indications that it is time to change it by showing black markings underneath its stretched bristles.