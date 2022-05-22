IPL 2022: Here is the full lineup of Playoffs

Mumbai: The full lineup of Play-off matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) were decided. Royal Challengers Bangalore confirmed the fourth spot in the Play-off list. Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have already qualified for IPL 2022 playoffs.

Gujarat Titans have finished the season as the table-toppers, while Rajasthan Royals finished second. Lucknow Super Giants finished third, while RCB round off the top four.

Gujarat Titans will now face Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 at the Eden Gardens on May 24, Tuesday. LSG and RCB will then play the Eliminator at the same venue on May 25. Qualifier 2, which will see the loser of Qualifier 1 take on the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on May 27 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The final will be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29.