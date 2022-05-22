Know all about sex during pregnancy

Sex is a natural, normal part of pregnancy — if you’re having a normal pregnancy. Penetration and intercourse’s movement won’t harm the baby, who is protected by your abdomen and the uterus’ muscular walls. Your baby is also cushioned by the amniotic sac’s fluid.

If you do decide to have sex during pregnancy, then there are a few things you must keep in mind.

Safe sex is even more important during pregnancy because if you contract any sexually transmitted disease (STD), it can lead to serious complications. So, use a condom and maintain sexual hygiene.

Sex with your partner on top, while you lie on your back, might be more uncomfortable during pregnancy, so make sure you experiment with positions and find the one that you’re most comfortable with.

Lying on your side while facing towards or away from your partner is a more comfortable sex position during pregnancy.

Oral sex is safe during pregnancy, but if you do engage in it, make sure that your partner does not blow into your vagina. This can cause an air embolism – a blockage of a blood vessel due to an air bubble. An embolism can be potentially fatal for you and your baby.

While having sex during pregnancy is generally safe, there are a few conditions which will require more care and your doctor might suggest that you avoid sex if you are diagnosed with them. Here are a few instances when having sex will not be safe during pregnancy:

If you have unexplained vaginal bleeding, the situation can get worse due to sex. In case you are leaking amniotic fluid, your baby is not safe, and neither is having sex.

If you have a weak cervix, your pelvic floor may not be able to support both the baby and sex. It’s best to consult your doctor in this case for procedures that can strengthen the cervix so that you can carry your baby to term safely.

If you have placenta previa (the placenta covers the cervical opening) or are at risk of placental abruption, then sex is off the table.

If you have had a prior miscarriage or preterm labour, then your doctor may ask you to avoid sex during pregnancy.

If you are carrying multiple foetuses (twins, triplets or more), then having sex during pregnancy can lead to complications.