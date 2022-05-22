Ludhiana bomb blast case; Punjab Police arrested main accused

The Ludhiana court bomb blast case has been solved by the Punjab Police Special Task Force and the National Investigation Agency. The main suspect, whose identity has been kept hidden, was arrested on Saturday.

‘Punjab Police has cracked Ludhiana court blast case, the main accused has been arrested by STF team of Border Range,’ Punjab Police Director General VK Bhawra said, adding that, ‘The IED used in the blast was trafficked through a drone backed by ISI.’ The operation, according to the DGP, was conducted in cordination with the central agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The STF had earlier arrested five people, including a minor, in connection with the Ludhiana court blast on May 20.