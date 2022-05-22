Mahzooz Draw: 22 lucky winners share 1 million UAE dirham

Dubai: 22 lucky winners shared the second prize of 1 million UAE dirham in the 77th Mahzooz draw. Each winner took home 45,454 UAE dirham each after matching 4 out of the 5 winning numbers. The winning numbers are : 1, 24, 29, 31, 46.

The Raffle Draw saw three lucky winners take home Dh 100,000 each. The winning Raffle IDs were 14717899, 14699145 and 14658901, belonging to Jose, Aldwin and Angela, respectively. Additionally, 969 participants matched 3 out of 5 numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh 350 each.

The top prize of Dh10 million will be up for grabs once again in the grand draw this Saturday, May 28, at 9pm. For the coming week, the second prize will be doubled to Dh2 million instead of Dh1 million.

People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.