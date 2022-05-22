Market Capitalization of 3 of top 5 companies surge by Rs 1.78 lakh crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization (m-cap) of 3 of top 5 companies rose in the Indian equity market. These 3 companies added Rs 1,78,650.71 crore to their market valuation last week.

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was the top gainer. RIL is followed by HDFC Bank and Hindustan Unilever. Meanwhile, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerged as top losers in the list of top 5 companies.

The market capitalization of Reliance Industries surged by Rs 1,31,320.8 crore to reach Rs 17,73,889.78 crore. Hindustan Unilever added Rs 30,814.89 taking its valuation to Rs 5,46,397.45 crore. HDFC Bank’s market valuation jumped Rs 16,515.02 crore to Rs 7,33,156.15 crore.

The market capitalization (mcap) of Tata Consultancy Services slipped down by Rs 43,743.96 crore to Rs 12,05,254.93 crore. The valuation of Infosys plunged by Rs 20,129.66 crore to Rs 6,12,303.26 crore.

In the ranking of top-five valued firms, Reliance Industries was leading the chart, followed by Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever. LIC is at the 6th place in the list of top-10 valued companies by market capitalization. It has a market valuation of Rs 5,22,602.94 crore. ICICI Bank is at the 7th spot with a valuation of Rs 4,93,251.86 crore, followed by State Bank of India (Rs 4,12,763.28 crore), HDFC (Rs 3,99,512.68 crore) and Bharti Airtel (Rs 3,77,686.72 crore).