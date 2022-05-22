Moderate intensity earthquake strikes Philippines

Manila: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 5.8 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck the Philippines on Sunday. According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), the epicenter of the earthquake was 21-km northwest of Calatagan town. The depth of the earthquake was 174km.

The tremors were felt in Manila and the provinces of Bulacan and Oriental Mindoro. There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties. EMSC said that the tectonic quake will trigger aftershocks and can cause damage.

The Philippines usually witness earthquakes as it lies in the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire.