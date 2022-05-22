NCB seizes 8,640 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine; 2 arrested

An officer with the National Crime Bureau said on Sunday that the Mumbai unit seized 8,640 bottles of cough syrup containing codeine, a banned narcotic drug, from the Thane area and detained two people in connection with it.

A Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) crew intercepted a car on the Agra-Mumbai highway near Bhiwandi town in Thane on Saturday after receiving information. The NCB officer added that while searching the vehicle, they found 8,640 bottles of codeine-based cough syrup in 60 boxes, weighing a total of 864 kg.

The car driver was arrested, and the NCB set up a trap and immediately arrested another person who was set to receive the consignment after chasing his two-wheeler for about two kilometres, he said, adding that both cars were impounded. According to the official, the consignment was meant for intoxication and non-prescribed purposes in Mumbai and Thane. NCB has filed a complaint against the two people.