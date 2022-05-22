Omar wishes Mehbooba Mufti a happy 63rd birthday.

Mehbooba Mufti, the former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and the President of the Peoples Democratic Party, turned 63 on Sunday. Mehbooba Mufti was born on May 22, 1959 in Akhran, Nowpora, Islamabad district, and is one of the most well-known political figures not just in Jammu and Kashmir, but throughout the country.

Ms Mehbooba Mufti Mohammad Sayeed is the current President of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was created in 1999 by her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed and his colleagues. She has served on the Standing Committees on Women’s Empowerment, Information Technology, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in Parliament. Mehbooba served as the last Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir as a State, from April 4, 2016 to June 19, 2018.

On Mehbooba Mufti’s birthday, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wished her ‘long and good health.’ ‘Wishing you a very happy birthday @MehboobaMufti . May you be blessed with a long life, good health & the strength to continue to give a voice to those whose voices have been drowned out by the noise around us,’ Omar tweeted.