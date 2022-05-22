‘PM Modi prefers night travel for foreign tours’; Get the reason here…

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan on May 24 (Tuesday) to attend the Quad Leaders Meeting, but an unusual tidbit about his trip has been disclosed. According to India-based news source ANI, PM Modi likes night travel for international trips.

PM Modi tweeted ahead of the conference on Sunday (May 22): ‘This evening, I will be leaving for Japan to take part in the second in-person Quad Summit. The Quad leaders will once again have the opportunity to discuss the various Quad initiatives and other issues of mutual interest.’

PM Modi appears to prefer night travel, according to an analysis of his travel records. According to ANI, PM Modi is attempting to save time. He usually attends engagements and meetings the next day, and then travels again if necessary.

PM Modi just returned from a three-day trip to Germany, Denmark, and France. He was recently in Nepal for Buddha Jayanti. ANI examined his trip schedules and discovered that PM Modi spent only one night in each Germany and Denmark. PM Modi will leave on the night of May 22 for the Quad Summit, where he will meet with international leaders and top business executives, as well as address the Indian community.

According to ANI, a person who has known PM Modi for several years said that he used to utilize the special frequent-flyer card in the early 1990s. PM Modi used to visit the places during the day and generally catch the last flight back to save money on hotel stays. He used to sleep a lot on planes and airports, according to the insider.

‘In Japan, I will also participate in the second in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit, which will provide an opportunity for the leaders of the four Quad countries to review the progress of Quad initiatives. We will also exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and global issues of mutual interest’, PM Modi said in a statement ahead of the visit.