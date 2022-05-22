Road and Transport Authority announces new speed limit for key road in UAE

Sharjah: The Road and Transport Authority in Sharjah has announced new speed limit for a key road. RTA has changed the speed limit of the Wadi Madiq – Kalba road. The speed limit has been increased from 80 km/hour to 100 km/hour.

Authorities have said that the speed limit has been changed as there are no residential communities or urban centres nearby and the road is smooth. The road, also known as E102, connects Wadi Madiq to Kalba which is just 12 kilometres off the Fujairah border.