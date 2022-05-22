TN IAS officer introduces manjapai vending machine; Watch video

The government of Tamil Nadu plans to put cloth bag dispensing devices in public areas to ensure that cloth bags are readily available to the public.

An Indian Administrative Service official, Supriya Sahu, posted a demonstration video of the gadget online on Saturday. Sahu is seen in the video entering a RS 10 coin into the machine, which subsequently produces a medium-sized fabric bag.

The cloth bag in the video resembles a manjapai (yellow bag), a traditional multifunctional bag often used by shoppers in Tamil Nadu.

Sharing the video, the IAS official wrote, ‘Manjapai Vending Machine is finally here. It is a challenge to make cloth bags available in public places at an affordable cost. We are working to set up these machines at market places & bus stops etc Prototype is ready and details will come soon #meendummanjapai #manjapai’.

The video has received over 45,000 views so far. A Twitter user commented on the video, saying, ‘Splendid. My suggestion is to make it accept electronic payments as well apart from just coins. Not everyone would be carrying coins around. The transaction cost might be there but then the machine would be more useful to everyone that way’.

Chief Minister MK Stalin started an environmentally friendly project called Meendum Manjapai Vizhipunarvu Iyakkam (Back to Yellow Cloth Bag Awareness Campaign) in December last year to encourage the use of yellow cloth bags as an alternative to plastic bags.