Tripura minister in hot soup, Compares Ex-CM Biplab Deb with Swami Vivekananda, Mahatma Gandhi

Ratan Lal Nath, the Tripura Education Minister, has come under fire for comparing previous Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb to Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore, Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Bose, and Albert Einstein. Ratan Lal Nath compared Biplab Deb to great leaders, saying that people in Tripura should consider themselves ‘lucky’ because Biplab Deb was born there.

‘Those in previous governments never made us dream big except one, Biplab Deb. And he has fulfilled some of those dreams’ the minister remarked at a Dhalai district event on Friday, May 20. ‘There are times when great men have been born in our country and the worldlike Subhas Chandra Bose, Rabindranath Tagore, Mahatma Gandhi, Vivekananda, Einstein,’ Ratan Lal Nath remarked, adding, ‘in our state, one such person is Biplab Kumar Deb.’

‘He has given new direction and fulfilled the aspirations of people,’ he said. Trinamool Congress state president Subal Bhowmik criticised the Tripura minister’s words, saying that the way Nath compared the former CM to some of the country’s great leaders shows disrespect.

‘People who have little knowledge about the country’s culture, tradition and etiquette are running the state of affairs. The way he (Nath) equated the former CM Biplab Deb with some of the country’s great sons, amounts to showing disrespect,’ Subal Bhowmik told PTI.