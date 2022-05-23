Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test: Bangladesh lose 5 wickets

Dhaka: The 2nd and last Test of the two-match series between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka began today. The is held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka from May 23 to May 27.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first. The hosts already lost five wickets in the day 1. Bangladesh has scored 65 runs in 21.2 overs by losing 5 wickets.

The first match ended in a draw. Sri Lankan batter Angelo Mathews had scored 199 runs in the first innings of the 1st Test.