COVID-19: Indian,15 other nations impose travel ban on Saudi citizens!

Saudi Arabia has banned its citizens from traveling to India and 15 other countries, citing a recent increase of Covid-19 cases in those nations. Saudi residents are forbidden from traveling to Lebanon, Syria, Turkey, Iran, Afghanistan, Yemen, Somalia, Ethiopia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Libya, Indonesia, Vietnam, Armenia, Belarus, and Venezuela.

The travel restriction was announced by the Saudi government’s Directorate General of Passports on Saturday. The prohibition presently applies to Saudi nationals who wish to travel to the countries mentioned above. There are no new guidelines outlining whether or not Indian people would be denied entry into Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed 80 cases of monkeypox in 11 countries and is working to better understand the breadth and origins of the outbreak. The WHO claimed in a statement on Friday that the virus is ubiquitous in various animal populations in a number of countries, producing outbreaks among locals and visitors on occasion.