Gulf country lifts all Covid-19 restrictions

Muscat: The Supreme Committee in Oman has lifted all Covid-19 precautionary measures imposed in the country. The committee announced that the country will return to normalcy after two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wearing of face masks will be not mandatory in all places including schools, colleges, universities, malls and halls of all kinds. Events like conferences and parties in various halls of all kinds, including birthday parties, marriages and engagements, or banquets and religious functions with 100 percent capacity without wearing masks or maintaining social distance will be allowed.

Maintaining social distancing and wearing face masks in mosques have been abolished. Everyone including children less than 12 years can enter mosques, churches and temples.

But, old-aged people and people suffering from chronic diseases or immunodeficiency—are urged to stick to wearing the face mask in closed areas.