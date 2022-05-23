Gulf country to impose levy on domestic workers

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian government has decided to imposes levy on domestic workers. The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in the country has started the process from Sunday, May 22.

As per the new order, all Saudi employers will have to pay an annual fee of SR9,600 for each house worker if their number exceeds 4. Expat employers will pay the same amount for each worker in excess of 2.

Also Read: Gulf country lifts all Covid-19 restrictions

The ministry informed that only a limited segment of Saudi and expatriate employers will be affected by the decision. The decision was taken by the Saudi Cabinet on March 8, 2022.