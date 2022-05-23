Hyundai launches Grand i10 Nios Corporate Edition in India: Know the price and features

Mumbai: South Korean automobile manufacturer, Hyundai launched its GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate Edition in the Indian market. The new car is priced at Rs 6.29 lakh( ex-showroom) for 5-speed MT variant and Rs 6.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for 5-speed AMT variant.

It features a 6.75-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, satellite navigation via smartphone mirroring, new 15-inch gunmetal-styled wheels, roof rails, blacked-out grille, ORVM-mounted turn indicators and power-folding ORVMs.

The new car is available in 3 powertrain choices- 83 PS 1.2L NA petrol motor, 75 PS 1.2L turbocharged diesel and a Turbo variant with three-cylinder turbo-petrol motor. The engine produces 100 PS of peak power and 172 Nm of max torque. The Grand i10 Nios is also offered with a 1 lakh km/3-year warranty as standard.