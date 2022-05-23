Is Google plotting a sinister plot to catch up to Donald Trump’s app? Read on…

‘Is Google trying to f*** me?’ For the past several weeks, former US President Donald Trump has been asking his friends and advisers this question.

What is the cause of Trump’s paranoia?

According to a RollingStone story citing two people with knowledge, the lack of the former President’s social networking program Truth Social is what disturbs him. The software was released for Apple smartphones in February of this year, but it is still absent from the Google Play Store and hence unavailable to Android users three months later. By the way, in the United States, Android users account for around 40% of the mobile market. Trump has speculated that Google is to blame for the delay.

Following the notorious Capitol Hill riots, Google’s YouTube did remove the businessman from its website; however, this suspension has nothing to do with the Play Store, which has its own set of terms of service. While the ominous scheme by internet titans to limit free expression seems totally conceivable in principle, it may all be in the paranoid businessman’s brain. According to RollingStone, Truth Social has not yet submitted the app for approval by Google in order to secure a position on the Play Store.

According to job postings by the former president’s Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the firm has yet to fully construct an Android app. It is still looking for Android Developers. The app that was supposed to compete with Big Tech social media networks had a poor debut, and three months later, the number of downloads has plummeted, despite the former President’s boast that ‘everyone loves it’.