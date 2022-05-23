‘Nation-Alert’; Pakistan’s ISI has plans to blow up railway lines in India!

An alert has been issued by intelligence services saying that Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence has devised a large scheme to target railway tracks in Punjab and its neighbouring regions.

According to the tip, ISI agents planned to blow up railway rails in Punjab and neighbouring provinces. According to India’s intelligence services, plans to blow up railway tracks are being developed in order to target freight trains.

The notice further warned that the ISI is supporting its operatives in India on a huge scale to attack railway tracks. Pakistani sleeper cells in India are being handsomely paid to carry out terrorist activities.