There are many reasons to drink water from a clay pot or ‘matka’ ; Read on…

The clay pot, or ‘matka’ as it is widely called, is a mainstay in many Indian families, particularly during the summer. Water held in a clay pot or container is believed to be incredibly helpful, in addition to being refreshing and cooling.

Many people are familiar with drinking water from clay pots since they are aware of the health advantages of doing so. However, if you haven’t stored water in a clay pot, also known as matki or matka in Hindi, you’re missing out on a number of health advantages.

Maintains your metabolism.

Drinking water from a clay pot ‘improves metabolism’. Water held in a clay pot helps to improve the body’s natural metabolic system.

Water is naturally kept cool.

Instead of storing your water in a refrigerator, put it in clay bottles or pots for ‘ideal temperature levels’. It properly hydrates water, has a cooling effect, and is soft on the throat.

‘Prevents sunburn’

Sunstroke can be avoided by drinking water from clay pots. It is known that drinking water preserved in clay can alleviate ailments such as acidity.

Absence of toxic chemicals

It is one of the major advantages of drinking water from a clay pot that no hazardous substances can be found in it.

Cures gastric and acidity problems

