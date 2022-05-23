These are the reasons for ‘painful sex’

Having pain during sex will ruin your sex life. It is one of the main reasons for sexual dysfunction. Pelvic pain, vaginal pain or pain in the labial or vulvar areas during sex is considered to be pain during sex. There are several causes for this.

Here are some of the reasons you could be experiencing pain during sexual intercourse:

Vulvodynia: This disorder causes pain in and around the vulva. It is also known as vulvar vestibulitis syndrome (VVS) depending on the area of the vulva it has affected. Some people even need to opt for medication or surgery depending on the intensity.

Hormonal Changes: Sometimes decreasing levels of the female hormone estrogen may cause vaginal dryness and therefore cause pain during sex.

Vaginitis: Usually caused because of yeast or bacterial infection, this disorder may lead to pain while having sex. Contact a gynecologist if you suffer from extreme itching and irritation around your vaginal area.

Vaginismus: A reflex contraction disorder wherein your vaginal opening tightens as a reflex action and then may cause pain while having intercourse due to the inflammation caused. Vaginismus is common and can be overcome by different forms of therapy.

Lubrication: One of the most common causes of pain during sex is a lack of lubrication. Not enough foreplay may be to blame or sometimes a drop in estrogen.

Congenital abnormality: Some women who may not be born with a fully formed vagina may experience pain. Vaginal agenesis or development of a membrane that blocks the vaginal opening aka imperforate hymen may cause dyspareunia (painful intercourse.)