Thrikkakara by-election: AAP-Twenty20 alliance announces not to support any front

Kochi: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party’s National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced on Sunday that ‘People’s Welfare Alliance’, an alliance of AAP with Kerala’s Twenty20 party, will not support any front in the Thrikkakara Assembly by-poll.

‘We have decided not to give support to any front in the Thrikkakara by-election. No matter who wins, Kerala is not going to change. It is up to our workers to decide what to do with the current political and social situation’, Sabu M Jacob, President of the Twenty20 Party said. It should be free to think and use prudently without succumbing to temptations and pressures, he added.

‘Each of us should be able to decide whom should we vote for after analysing the current political and social situations in Kerala. We are sure that all those supporting the Twenty20-AAP alliance are politically aware to make that decision. Democracy will be strengthened only when an individual exercises their franchise without being influenced or tempted by money or alcohol. We are requesting all of you to cast your votes judiciously’, Jacob read out from a statement signed by him and AAP state convener P C Syriac.

‘In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, we have received 9,000 votes from the Thrikkakara Assembly constituency. Surely, we will have more than this time. We are progressing as an organisation here’, AAP Convenor in Kerala, PC Cyriac said. Earlier on May 15, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal announced the formation of PWA between both parties. The assembly bypoll will be held on May 31 and the counting will be on June 3.