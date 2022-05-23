Ukrainian court sentences Russian soldier to life in prison for war crimes

In the first war crimes trial stemming from Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion, a Ukrainian court sentenced a Russian soldier to life in jail on Monday for killing an unarmed civilian.

Vadim Shishimarin, a 21-year-old tank commander, pleaded guilty to killing 62-year-old Oleksandr Shelipov on Feb. 28 in the northeastern Ukrainian town of Chupakhivka after being commanded to do so.

Shishimarin, according to Judge Serhiy Agafonov, fired six shots at the victim’s head from an automatic weapon while carrying out a ‘criminal order’ from a higher-ranking soldier.

‘The court has decided: Shishimarin Vadim Evgenyevich… has been found guilty… and condemned to life in prison,’ he said.

‘Given that the crime committed was a crime against peace, security, humanity, and international legal order… the court does not see the prospect of imposing a shorter term of imprisonment on Shishimarin.’

Shishimarin, dressed in a blue and grey hooded sweatshirt, sat silently in the courtroom from a reinforced glass box, showing no expression as the verdict was read out.