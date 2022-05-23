Vismaya’s husband Kiran Kumar found guilty over dowry harassment charges

Kollam: Former Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Kiran Kumar who was dismissed from Kerala Government service last year has been found guilty over dowry harassment charges that drove his 22-year-old wife Vismaya to kill herself. He was found guilty under sections 304B, 498A and 306 of dowry-related death. His bail was also cancelled by the court, and the quantum of punishment will be pronounced on Tuesday.

The Additional Sessions Court at Kollam pronounced its verdict soon after convening on Monday morning. Vismaya’s father, Thrivikraman Pillai, was present at the court during the announcement of the verdict. The verdict was announced by Kollam District Additional Sessions Court judge KN Sujith.

The prosecution had accused Kiran Kumar of demanding dowry, physical assault, abetment to suicide, inflicting injuries and threatening. Special public prosecutor G Mohanraj appeared for the prosecution, while Prathapa Chandran Pillai appeared for the accused. The verdict was declared in the suicide and domestic violence case that shook Kerala after a 4 months-long trial. The case noted that Vismaya’s suicide was urged by the physical and mental tortures that she sustained from her husband’s house. It has been pointed out that Vismaya’s husband Kiran Kumar was unsatisfied with the car he received as dowry and assaulted Vismaya for not receiving the promised amount of dowry in the form of gold.

Vismaya was a fourth-year undergraduate student in Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) at Mannam Ayurveda College in Pandalam. She married Kiran Kumar on May 30, 2020. Vismaya was found hanging in the bathroom of Kiran Kumar’s house at Sasthamkotta in Kollam district on June 21. Kumar had been in jail ever since his arrest on June 22. The prosecution had accused Kiran Kumar of demanding dowry, physical assault, abetment to suicide, inflicting injuries and threatening. The prosecution submitted 12 pieces of evidence, heard the statements of 41 witnesses and noted 118 documents concerning the case.

The police earlier submitted a chargesheet running into 507 pages to the court. From the prosecution side, 41 witnesses deposed before the court. As many as 118 documents and 12 mainours were produced before the court. The verdict is going to come, 11 months and two days after Vismaya’s death.