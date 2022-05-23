WhatsApp will stop working on these phones: Here is the list

Mumbai: WhatsApp will stop working on certain iPhone models from October 24. WABetaInfo, the source that provides news and real-time updates about WhatsApp has reported this.

As per the report, Apple has notified some iPhone customers that WhatsApp support is ending. iPhones running iOS 10 and iOS 11 will be unable to use the social media app. Both these operating systems are outdated and most recent iPhone devices will receive an update to the latest software.

The only two models that will be affected by WhatsApp’s decision are: iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c.

know how to update software on your iPhone:

Go to the Settings menu > About > Software update to see if your iPhone is running the latest software.

Before updating your iPhone, make sure it’s connected to a solid WiFi network and that all of your personal and professional information is backed up.