Andhra MLC killed former driver; booked

Ananta Satya Udaya Bhaskar, the leader of the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), has been arrested for the murder of his former driver, Subrahmanyam. The accused reportedly murdered him out of fear that the deceased would reveal his secrets and other actions.

Subrahmanyam was summoned by Member of Legislative Committee (MLC) Ananta Bhaskar on Thursday night, May 19, at 9.30 p.m., according to the victim’s mother. On Friday, about 2 a.m., the MLC handed over his body to his family. Ananta Bhaskar allegedly told his family that he died in a car accident.

On May 20, Sarpavaram Police in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavri district reported a case of suspicious death and began an inquiry into the matter, based on a complaint filed by the victim’s mother.

The case was converted to murder under section 302, 201 read with IPC Section 3 (1) (r) (s) and Section 3 (2) (V) of the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act 1989 after the deceased’s post mortem report was produced.