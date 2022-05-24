Bangladesh announces health alert amid monkeypox outbreak

Bangladesh has issued a health alert to combat the outbreak of monkeypox, which has been spreading throughout the world. However, no instances have been documented in the nation so far, according to a health official quoted by Xinhua News Agency on Sunday.

An official from the health ministry stated, ‘No monkeypox case has been reported in Bangladesh yet, but we have made the declaration in order to check any eventuality’.

According to the official, the first step would be to check all incoming passengers for monkeypox in countries where cases have been identified.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed 80 cases of monkeypox in 11 countries and is seeking to better understand the extent and cause of the outbreak. The WHO stated in a statement on Friday that the virus is prevalent in some animal populations in a number of nations, causing outbreaks among locals and visitors on occasion.

Monkeypox is a viral zoonosis (a virus transferred from animals to people) with symptoms that are strikingly similar to those observed in smallpox patients in the past, however, it is less severe clinically.

The disease is characterised by fever, rash and enlarged lymph nodes and can result in a variety of medical consequences. Monkeypox is generally a self-limiting condition with symptoms lasting from 2 to 4 weeks.