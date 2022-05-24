Bengal post-poll violence case; Trinamool Congress leader skips CBI questioning.

An official claimed Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal informed the CBI that he would be unable to appear before sleuths on Tuesday in connection with the central agency’s investigation into alleged post-poll violence in West Bengal. For health concerns, Mondal, the TMC’s Birbhum district president, has been instructed by doctors to take ‘full rest’ for the next few weeks.

Mondal was summoned by the CBI on Monday to appear before its officials for questioning in relation to the ongoing investigation into the post-poll violence case. ‘Mondal has communicated to us that he would not be able to come to our office on Tuesday at 1 pm because of his ill health and he would take rest as per the doctor’s advice,’ the officer said.

Mondal had returned to his hometown of Bolpur in Birbhum district on May 21 after a one-and-a-half month stay in the city, when he had arrived for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation in another cattle smuggling case. He was admitted to the state-run SSKM hospital for about a fortnight before appearing before the CBI during his stay.