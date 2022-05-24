Canada buys ammo from the United States to transfer to Ukraine

On Tuesday, Defense Minister Anita Anand said that Canada has purchased 20,000 artillery rounds of NATO standard ammunition for Ukraine to aid in its defence against Russia’s incursion.

The ammo was purchased for roughly C$98 million ($76.32 million) in the United States and will be transported to Ukraine shortly.

During a virtual meeting with allies intended at coordinating weaponry for Kyiv, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that about 20 countries have announced fresh security support packages for Ukraine.