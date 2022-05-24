Delhi CM Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses; Thanks Centre

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday flagged off 150 electric buses and took a ride in one of them. The Delhi government had allocated Rs 1,862 crore for getting electric buses over the next 10 years. The Centre has provided Rs 150 crore.

Kejriwal said that the target is to get 2,000 electric buses in a year. Asked about the Centre’s fund, he said ‘We are thankful to the Centre. We give them the credit. Work should happen in Delhi’. ‘These are your buses. Please take care of them, don’t make them dirty’, he urged people while interacting with reporters.

Delhi | CM Arvind Kejriwal flags off 150 electric buses at IP Extention bus depot CM Kejriwal along with minister Kailash Gahlot travels to Rajghat on an electric bus pic.twitter.com/EJ7qvQaMst — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2022

The chief minister flagged off the buses from the Indraprastha Depot and boarded one of them to reach the Rajghat Bus Depot. He was accompanied by Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and chief secretary Naresh Kumar. Kejriwal also welcomed new Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena and said, ‘We will work together to take Delhi to new heights’.