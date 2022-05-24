‘False documents’ submitted by teacher to get a job lead to arrest!

LUCKNOW: According to authorities, a teacher at an inter-college here was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly providing false paperwork in order to acquire the job.

They stated that Vipin Singh was assigned as an assistant teacher at Arvind Inter College in the district.

An FIR was filed on Monday after Singh’s graduation mark sheet was discovered to be forged, according to District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Gajender Kumar.

Singh was hired to the college in November 2021. The DIOS stated that Singh’s pay will be collected from him.