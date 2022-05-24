Fires caused by EVs with serious battery problems; DRDO report

Serious flaws in the batteries have been discovered, including designs of the battery packs and modules of EVs implicated in fire events. This was uncovered by the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO), which was charged by the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry with researching the incidents.

As per people familiar with the situation, these flaws emerge because electric two-wheeler manufacturers such as Okinawa Autotech, Pure EV, Jitendra Electric Vehicles, Ola Electric, and Boom Motors may have utilized ‘lower-grade materials to save money’. According to Business Standard, the DRDO’s Centre for Fire, Explosive, and Environment Safety (CFEES) has submitted its fact-finding report to the Ministry.

According to reports, the ministry has summoned representatives of these EV producers and requested that they provide an explanation for the DRDO research results. The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), which is part of the Union Consumer Affairs Ministry, issued notifications to Pure EV and Boom Motors earlier this month after their e-scooters burst in April. The consumer watchdog is also investigating further e-scooter fires and will issue similar warnings to other EV manufacturers.

After the EV fire incidents were recorded, Pure EV and Boom Motors, as well as Ola Electric, Jitendra EV, and Okinawa Autotech, recalled problematic batches. The first results of the government-appointed EV fire investigation committee have already uncovered problems with battery cells or design in virtually all of the country’s electric two-wheeler fire occurrences. The group was formed in the aftermath of EV fires and battery explosions in e-scooters.

In virtually all EV fires, researchers discovered problems with battery cells as well as battery design flaws. The government is now developing brand-new quality-focused criteria for EVs, which will be released soon. At least 12 electric two-wheelers have exploded so far, and numerous EV manufacturers have recalled the dangerous batches in response to mounting government pressure.