‘First scandal to hit Macron’s government’; Minister accused of sexual assault just days after taking office!

A storm is brewing only days after French President Emmanuel Macron presented his new cabinet, just ahead of the June legislative elections. Damien Abad, who was just named Minister for Solidarity and People with Disabilities, is accused of sexually abusing two women over a decade ago. The opposition had already mocked his selection since it came only a day after he left his conservative mainstream party for Macron’s centrist one.

The claims against him were made on Saturday, one day after the new administration was formed. According to sources, a complaint was made in one of the incidents in 2017, but it was subsequently dropped. In the other case, no legal action has yet been taken. A women’s rights organization claims that prominent members of President Macron’s party were told of the accusations four days before the new cabinet was announced on May 16th.

The new Prime Minister, Elisabeth Borne, has, on the other hand, denied any awareness of the claims against Abad. She stated that once legal authorities intervene, ‘there will be no impunity’ in instances involving members of the new government. She did not, however, specify when the government official would be removed during the judicial processes. Opposition leaders have demanded that he quit immediately.

‘If I were Prime Minister, I would tell Damien Abad, ‘I have no reason to suspect the women are lying…’ While we await a verdict from the legal system, I would prefer that you not be a member of the cabinet.’ While speaking to France Inter radio, Socialist Party head Olivier Faure stated.

Abad’s dismissal has also been called for by Green Party politician Sandrine Rousseau. Abad, who has arthrogryposis, a rare physical impairment that affects muscles and joints, has categorically refuted the allegations. He maintains that he is physically incapable of doing the crime due to his condition.

He stated that he had previously been required to state that because of his condition, ‘sexual acts can only take place with the support and help’ of his partner. One of the complainants in her charges claimed that Abad raped her while she was unconscious; however, the minister stated that the suggestion that he could ‘drug, transport, strip, and rape an unconscious lady is incomprehensible and despicable’.