Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says, ‘I’m Hindu, will eat beef if I want to’.

On Monday, May 24, Karnataka’s Opposition Leader, Siddaramaiah, revived the beef ban issue by claiming that he was a Hindu who had never eaten beef before, but that he would eat beef if he wanted to. The Congress leader remarked that beef eaters do not belong to just one community while speaking at a public event in Tumakuru district, accusing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of erecting religious walls.

‘I am a Hindu. I’ve not consumed beef till now, but if I want to, I will have it. Who are you to question me?’ At the Tumakuru function, Siddaramaiah stated. ‘Beef eaters don’t belong to just one community, even Hindus consume beef, Christians consume it as well. Once, I have even said it in the Karnataka assembly. Who are you to tell me to not consume beef?’ he added.