Google Employees, who lack the ‘funds to travel’, reject ‘Work From Office’; Read more…

According to reports, contract employees of Google Maps have refused to return to work. Nearly 200 contract employees recently circulated a petition asking that they be allowed to continue working from home because some of them cannot afford to commute. Contract employees apparently also pointed out policy differences between them and Google employees.

Employees cited rising gasoline expenses, rising inflation, and the fear of contracting COVID-19 at the workplace as reasons for continuing to work from home. The petition was signed by almost 60% of the 200 employees of Cognizant Technology Solutions, which outsources services to Google. Starting June 6, the outsourcing business wants its staff to work from the office five days a week. These contract workers are critical to updating Google Maps routes and destinations.

According to the New York Times, Cognizant staff working with Google urged that the return-to-work deadline be delayed in order to address employees’ financial, health, and childcare concerns. The petition was signed by 900 Alphabet Workers Union members. Alphabet is Google’s parent company for those who are unfamiliar.

Cognizant stated in a statement that its return-to-work policy was determined by the type of work performed by workers as well as the demands of its clients. ‘Our employees’ health and safety remain our top concern. Therefore we require our staff to get vaccinated before returning to our offices in the United States,’ Cognizant’s chief communications officer, Jeff DeMarrais, said. Courtenay Mencini, a Google executive, also indicated that the health of its community, including contract employees, is a business priority.

Google provided its Washington State suppliers 90 days’ notice for employees to return to the office, and those suppliers choose how to carry out that policy, she added. Employees at Cognizant said that their bosses gave them 40 days’ notice to return to work, less than the 60 days promised earlier. The employees say the 20-day gap is much less time to arrange child care or relocate. A number of businesses are currently in a similar situation. Apple recently requested that staff return to work. However, when COVID-19 cases increased, the corporation requested its workers to work from home.