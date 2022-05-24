Partygate UK: Photos reveal British PM drinking in Downing Street while in lockdown

Boris Johnson is under growing pressure to explain if he misled Parliament. This is after photographs surfaced of him raising a glass at a party hosted in Downing Street during the lockdown. ITV News has released four photos of Prime Minister David Cameron lifting a glass and toasting a gathering of people. Five empty wine bottles are strewn over the table, along with glasses, a bottle of spirit, food, an Indian restaurant Dishoom take-out box, and hand sanitizer.

Johnson’s red box of official government papers is shown balancing on a chair next to the PM as he addresses the gathering, in one shot with his arms wide and faces animated, and in another with a drink in the air. The images were supposedly taken on November 13, 2020, during a goodbye party for former Director of Communications Lee Cain, when Covid-19 laws banned members of various households from interacting indoors.

Last week, the Prime Minister ordered the second lockdown in England due to an increase in Covid-19 cases. In one photo, at least seven additional people are seen alongside Mr. Johnson, several of whom are also carrying a drink. Others were said to be hidden. The findings raise further concerns about why Mr. Johnson was not prosecuted by the Metropolitan Police for attending the event, despite the fact that other visitors were issued a Fixed Penalty Notice.